Court grants 90-day detention order on Sampath Manamperi

Posted by Editor on September 26, 2025 - 3:14 pm

Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (September 26) permitted authorities to detain and question Sampath Manamperi for 90 days.

The Western Province (North) Crimes Division informed court that Acting Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekera had issued the detention order.

Manamperi, who was first taken into custody by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), was remanded on September 23, 2025.

He is accused of concealing two containers of chemicals on his property in Middeniya, allegedly intended for producing crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).