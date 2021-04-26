Schools closed in Western and North Western provinces

All schools, pre-schools and Pirivens in the Western and North Western Provinces will remain closed with immediate effect until April 30, Education Minister Prof. GL Peiris said.

This decision has been taken as a precaution due to the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases.

No decision was taken regarding the schools operating in other provinces. However, schools except for the Western and North Western Provinces have been strictly advised to follow the health guidelines to minimise spreading the coronavirus, the Minister added.

UPDATE: In view of the government’s decision, all Catholic schools in the Western and North Western provinces will also be closed until Friday (April 30), the Bishop’s House said.