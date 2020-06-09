Schools to reopen in 4 stages from June 29

The Ministry of Education has decided to reopen all public schools under four stages, as the country is gradually returning to normalcy with no community coronavirus infections being reported for over a month.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said under the first stage, the teachers and principals will return to schools on the June 29, for Grade 5, 11 and 13 on July 6, for Grade 10 and 12 on July 20 and for Grade 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 on July 27.

However, no decision has been taken to reopen schools for Grade 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the A/L examination will be held from September 7 to October 2 while the Grade 5 scholarship examination will be held on September 13.