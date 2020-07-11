Jul 11 2020 July 11, 2020 July 11, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Second counselor from Kandakadu rehab center tests positive

Posted in

Coronavirus PCR test

Another counselor from the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre has tested positive for COVID-19 at Rajanganaya today, health authorities said.

Accordingly, 200 close contacts of the counsellor including 70 children have been placed under self-quarantine.

The health authorities further said his two children have also tested positive for COVID-19.

A female counsellor attached to the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre tested positive for the virus from Marawila on Thursday.

Share on FB