Second phase of BIA development project restarts with JICA support
The second phase of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) Development Project has commenced again, thanks to support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
This was confirmed during a meeting on October 1, 2024, between JICA’s Chief Representative, Yamada Tetsuya, and the Secretary to the President of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat.
The meeting also discussed the immediate launch of the Terrestrial Television Broadcast Digitization Project, which is another initiative supported by JICA.
Additionally, in a recent meeting, the Japanese Ambassador emphasized the importance of completing 11 ongoing projects backed by JICA.
What a waste of resources while an unused International Airport lies 3 hours away from BIA.