Chairman of the Election Commission (EC) Mahinda Deshapriya said facilities will be made to those who are presently undergoing the self-quarantine programme after leaving quarantine centres, to visit their respective polling booths to vote at the 5 August General Election.

He said all these persons should have their names entered in the 2019 Election Registry to do so. Deshapriya said that those who are undergoing self-quarantine will be allowed to cast their vote between 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. on the polling day.

Meanwhile, he added he will shortly request the Director General of Health Services to subject all EC officers who would be on election duty on the polling day to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, to ensure their safety and protection from COVID-19.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By J.T. de Silva)