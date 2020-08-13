State Ministers of the new SLPP government were sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday and one of the key highlights was that several new faces and members who did not hold any Ministerial portfolios in the last Parliament were given State Ministry portfolios.

MPs Sisira Jayakody, Piyal Nishantha De Silva, Prasanna Ranaweera, S. Viyalendiran, D.V.Chanaka, Shasheendra Rajapaksa, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Jeevan Thondaman, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Dr. Seetha Arambepola and MP Prof. Channa Jayasumana was sworn in as State Ministers for the first time.

Out of the maiden MPs, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Dr. Sarath Weerasekara, Jeevan Thondaman and Prof. Channa Jayasumana received state ministerial portfolios. The 26-year-old Jeevan Thondaman is the youngest MP in 9th Parliament.

(Source: Daily News – By Irangika Range)