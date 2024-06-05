Severe weather claims 30 lives in Sri Lanka, relief efforts underway

Since May 15, Sri Lanka has reported 30 deaths due to adverse weather conditions, as of today (June 05), according to State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon’s statement to Parliament.

He further informed the Parliament that Rs. 25,000 has been provided to the families of the deceased for funeral expenses, and discussions are ongoing regarding additional compensation.

Responding to a question from SLPP MP Akila Ellawala, he stated that 71 houses have been completely destroyed, while 93,770 houses have been partially damaged.

The Minister also mentioned that efforts are underway to assess the extent of damage to the houses, and compensation will be distributed to those affected once the assessment process is complete.