Shasheendra Rajapaksa sworn in as State Minister

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2024 - 12:05 pm

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was sworn in as the State Minister for Irrigation and Water Resources Management before President Ranil Wickremesinghe a short while ago.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (January 31), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).