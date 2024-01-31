Shasheendra Rajapaksa sworn in as State Minister
Posted by Editor on January 31, 2024 - 12:05 pm
Shasheendra Rajapaksa was sworn in as the State Minister for Irrigation and Water Resources Management before President Ranil Wickremesinghe a short while ago.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (January 31), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- ‘The next time you want to take a holiday, go to Sri Lanka’ – Jaishankar to Indians January 31, 2024
- Sarath Fonseka slams Sajith Premadasa for bringing Daya Ratnayake to SJB January 31, 2024
- Reliance’s Jio, Gortune pre-qualify for Sri Lanka Telecom stake bid January 31, 2024
- Shasheendra Rajapaksa sworn in as State Minister January 31, 2024
- Three more suspects arrested over Beliatta mass shooting January 31, 2024