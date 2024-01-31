Three more suspects arrested over Beliatta mass shooting

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2024 - 9:56 am

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent shooting and killing of five people at Beliatta area in Hambantota district, Police said.

Police said that the suspects who allegedly provided weapons and cash dealings in relation to the incident have been arrested in Hungama and Matara.

The arrested suspects aged 28, 42, and 58, are residents of Negombo, Alawwa and Boossa areas.

Earlier, 5 suspects were arrested in connection with this incident and the total number of arrested suspects increased to 8.

