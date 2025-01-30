Shooting attempt fails due to gun malfunction in Maha Induruwa

January 30, 2025

A shooting incident has been reported in the Maha Induruwa area within the Kosgoda Police Division.

According to the police, two individuals on a motorcycle attempted to shoot a resident in front of a house and inside it.

However, due to a malfunction in the firearm, no harm was caused to life or property.

The police initiated an investigation based on a report received via the 119 emergency hotline.

A pistol-type firearm, suspected to have been used in the crime, was found near the house.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and the Kosgoda Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.