Mavai Senathirajah passes away
Posted by Editor on January 29, 2025 - 10:45 pm
Former Member of Parliament from Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), Mavai Senathirajah, passed away a short while ago at the age of 82.
Senathirajah had been admitted to the Emergency Treatment Unit (ETU) of the Jaffna Teaching Hospital a few days ago following an accident at his residence.
