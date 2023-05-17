Singer Tony Hassan passes away
Posted in Local News
Sri Lankan singer Tony Hassan has passed away at the age of 73.
Tony Hasan was a renowned playback singer and was also popular amongst Sri Lankans for his ability to sing Hindi songs.
The singer is believed to have died while undergoing treatment.
Family sources have confirmed that the final rites will be performed at the Maligawatte Muslim Burial ground at 05:00 PM today (May 17).
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar May 17, 2023
- Singer Tony Hassan passes away May 17, 2023
- Three new provincial governors sworn in May 17, 2023
- Chinese fishing boat capsizes in Indian Ocean, 39 crew members missing May 17, 2023
- 36-year-old shot dead in Anuradhapura May 17, 2023
- Price of 50kg of MOP fertilizer (Bandi Pohora) reduced by Rs. 4,500 May 16, 2023
- Japan provides $ 4.6 Million through FAO to boost paddy production in Sri Lanka May 16, 2023