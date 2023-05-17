May 17 2023 May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Singer Tony Hassan passes away

Posted in

Tony Hassan - Sri Lankan Singer

Sri Lankan singer Tony Hassan has passed away at the age of 73.

Tony Hasan was a renowned playback singer and was also popular amongst Sri Lankans for his ability to sing Hindi songs.

The singer is believed to have died while undergoing treatment.

Family sources have confirmed that the final rites will be performed at the Maligawatte Muslim Burial ground at 05:00 PM today (May 17).

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY