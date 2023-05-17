Three new provincial governors sworn in
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed new Governors for three provinces in Sri Lanka this morning (May 17).
- Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena – Northwestern Province
- PMS Charles – Northern Province
- Senthil Thondaman – Eastern Province
The three new governors were sworn in before President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.
That’s an excellent choice.
The three officers appointed have excellent credentials to be Governors.