Three new provincial governors sworn in

The Sri Lankan government logo is seen at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 28, 2022. (REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte)

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed new Governors for three provinces in Sri Lanka this morning (May 17).

  1. Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena – Northwestern Province
  2. PMS Charles – Northern Province
  3. Senthil Thondaman – Eastern Province

The three new governors were sworn in before President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

