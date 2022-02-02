Six arrested over Ragama assault

At least six suspects were arrested in connection with the assault on three medical faculty students attached to the Ragama Medical Faculty, SDIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said they were to be produced in Court today (February 02).

Meanwhile, two Police teams have been appointed to probe the incident where a group had assaulted four students of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Kelaniya, last evening.

The two teams will function under the supervision of the Senior DIG of the Western Province.