Six candidates place bond deposits so far for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced that six candidates for the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka have placed bond deposits.

Accordingly, Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sarath Keerthiratne, Oshala Herath, A.S.P. Liyanage, Sajith Premadasa, and P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake have placed the bond deposits up to now.

The 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka will be held on September 21, 2024.