Six Grama Niladhari divisions in Trincomalee District isolated with immediate effect

Six Grama Niladhari Divisions in Trincomalee District have been placed under isolation order with immediate effect, says the Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva.

Thereby, Sumethagampura, Moodovi, Koviladi, Linga Nagar Grama Niladhari Divisions in Uppaveli police area have been isolated from this morning.

Meanwhile, Kavattikuda and China Bay Grama Niladhari Divisions in China Bay police area have also been isolated until further notice.