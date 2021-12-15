SJB offers free legal assistance to victims

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa pledged yesterday (14) that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will provide free legal assistance to those affected by the recent gas related explosions.

Addressing a Media briefing, Premadasa said, “The SJB is ready to provide legal assistance for those affected by gas explosions. So, we ask the public to contact us and provide details.”

Premadasa further said that explosions are still being reported although the subject minister assured that newly released gas cylinders with plastic labels do not carry any risk.

“This is criminal activity. The committee appointed by the President into gas explosions has not given any recommendations yet. Are they telling the public to stop using gas until they come up with their recommendations? We cannot expect anything more from a government which has no standards,” he stressed.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)