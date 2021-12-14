JVP questions Attorney General’s approval of Yugadanavi agreement

The JVP says although Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa had claimed to the Cabinet of Ministers that an agreement to transfer 40% ownership of the LNG power plant in Kerawalapitiya, was approved by the Attorney General and was then signed with the New fortress energy company, the recommendations were not included in the deal.

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today, Former Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti raised a number of issues regarding the deal.

The former MP also claimed that the company was originally referred to as Sri Lanka Holdings.

He questioned how the Attorney General approved the agreement without considering a letter from the Monetary Board of the Central Bank.

Handunnetti recalled that the Attorney General can approve an agreement, only after the Ministry of Justice opens a file and issues a token number for the respective agreement.

Furthermore, he said an employee of the Ministry will be appointed to handle the case.

However, Sunil Handunnetti claimed that the agreement in question does not possess such documentation justifying the Attorney General’s approval.

Sunil Handunnetti also claimed that the agreement is not valid in Sri Lanka, since due procedure has not followed.

The former Parliamentarian questioned the authenticity of the Attorney General signing the agreement, and accused him of being objective with his decision.

He also stressed that a clause is included in the agreement where it cannot be disclosed to the public for two years.

Handunnetti questioned how such a clause could be included in the agreement which he claimed was included by the government.

Former Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnetti said, if not for JVP leader Anura Kumara, the agreement would have gone unnoticed.

(Source: News Radio)