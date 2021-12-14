Sri Lanka to reject latest ship with LP gas, says not up to standard – Sources

The latest ship that arrived in Colombo with liquefied petroleum (LP) gas for Litro does not comply with the required level of Ethyl mercaptan and may be rejected, sources said.

However, the Technical Committee is scheduled to meet this morning to make a final decision in this regard.

Sources said that in case the authorities reject the latest shipment, there would be a gas shortage in the country and because of that the Committee is to seek expert opinion whether to add the required level of Ethyl mercaptan to the stock and distribute it, sources added.