SJB’s Kurunegala District Organizer Amitha Bandara arrested with drugs
Posted by Editor on December 22, 2023 - 9:38 am
Kurunegala district organizer of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Amitha Bandara has been arrested during a drug operation on thursday (December 21) while in possession of narcotics.
Accordingly, SJB has decided to suspend the party membership of its Kurunegala District Organizer, Amitha Bandara and strip his position as the district organizer.
Final decision would be taken at the party’s Working Committee meeting today (December 22), SJB’s General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said.
