Sri Lanka President appoints 10 new Ministerial Secretaries and 2 Provincial Chief Secretaries
Posted by Editor on December 22, 2023 - 1:34 pm
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed 10 Secretaries to Ministries and 2 Chief Secretaries this morning (December 22).
The appointments come into effect on January 01, 2024, the President’s Media Division (PMD) mentioned.
The newly-appointed ministerial secretaries are as follows:
- Ms. Wasantha Perera – Secretary, Ministry of Education
- Mr. M.N. Ranasinghe – Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Prisons Affairs & Constitutional Reforms
- Mr. Gunadasa Samarasinghe – Secretary, Ministry of Wildlife & Forest Resources Conservation
- Mr. A.C. Mohammad Nafeel – Secretary, Ministry of Water Supply & Estate Infrastructure
- Mr. W.P.P. Yasaratne – Secretary, Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government
- Mr. Saman Darshana Pandikorala – Secretary, Ministry of Irrigation
- B.K.P. Chandrakeerthi – Secretary, Ministry of Environment
- Dr. Sulaksha Jayawardena – Secretary, Ministry of Power and Energy
- Eng. Ranjith Rubasinghe – Secretary, Ministry of Transport Highways
- Dr. Dharmasri Kumaratunga – Secretary, Ministry of Technology
Newly-appointed provincial chief secretaries are:
- R.M.W.S. Samaradiwakara – Chief Secretary of North Central Province
- S.L.D.K. Wijayasinghe – Chief Secretary of the Western Province
