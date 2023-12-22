Sri Lanka President appoints 10 new Ministerial Secretaries and 2 Provincial Chief Secretaries

Posted by Editor on December 22, 2023 - 1:34 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed 10 Secretaries to Ministries and 2 Chief Secretaries this morning (December 22).

The appointments come into effect on January 01, 2024, the President’s Media Division (PMD) mentioned.

The newly-appointed ministerial secretaries are as follows:

Ms. Wasantha Perera – Secretary, Ministry of Education Mr. M.N. Ranasinghe – Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Prisons Affairs & Constitutional Reforms Mr. Gunadasa Samarasinghe – Secretary, Ministry of Wildlife & Forest Resources Conservation Mr. A.C. Mohammad Nafeel – Secretary, Ministry of Water Supply & Estate Infrastructure Mr. W.P.P. Yasaratne – Secretary, Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils & Local Government Mr. Saman Darshana Pandikorala – Secretary, Ministry of Irrigation B.K.P. Chandrakeerthi – Secretary, Ministry of Environment Dr. Sulaksha Jayawardena – Secretary, Ministry of Power and Energy Eng. Ranjith Rubasinghe – Secretary, Ministry of Transport Highways Dr. Dharmasri Kumaratunga – Secretary, Ministry of Technology

Newly-appointed provincial chief secretaries are: