Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed confidence that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will secure a two-thirds majority at the August 5 parliamentary election.

“Our convincing victory with an overwhelming majority has already been predicted by opinion polls conducted both in Sri Lanka and overseas”, he stressed.

The Opposition is spreading rumors to mislead the masses as it is well aware of the popular support for the SLPP, the Prime Minister told The Sunday Island.

The Opposition is living in a dream world if they think they can defeat us, he said, and added that the SLPP looks forward to a peaceful election.

Meanwhile, UNP leader, Ranil Wickremesinghe said last week that his party will stomp home in what he described as a “clear victory” at Wednesday’s parliamentary polls.

(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)