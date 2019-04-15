The Sri Lanka Transport Board has implemented special bus services to facilitate the public returning to Colombo from hometowns following the Sinhala and Tamil New year.

The special bus service will be in place till the 22nd of April.

Accordingly the plan is being monitored in 12 SLTB zones across the island.

The initiative is focused on ensuring convenient transport facilities for commuters travelling from distant locations, while maximum efficiency of bus services from various provinces will also be ensured.

