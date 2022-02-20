Social media needs a code of ethics – Shehan

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe says that it is important to introduce a code of ethics for social media.

Speaking at an event in Anuradhapura yesterday the State Minister said the need to introduce a code of ethics for social media is prominent, when considering certain incidents reported recently.

State Minister Semasinghe expressed that false news is being propagated by individuals, targeting the government.

He pointed out that an increase in misinformation was reported during meetings of the United Nations Human Rights Council, to put a black mark on the country’s human rights record.

The State Minister said enemies of Sri Lanka cannot stand the economy being rebuilt.

He stressed that persons sharing posts of false human rights violations for personal benefits, will only bring disrepute to the country as a whole.

(Source: News Radio)