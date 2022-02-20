Future NPP government will punish Easter Sunday attack culprits – Anura

Claiming that the government had failed to implement law against the perpetrators of the Easter Sunday attacks, JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said today perpetrators of the attacks would be produced in court and punished as per under a future National People’s Power (NPP) government as claimed by the Cardinal.

Speaking at the NPP Puttalam District Convention, he said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had said that it was only under a new government that the law would be implemented against the culprits of the Easter Sunday attacks and pointed out that one of the priorities of a future NPP government was to take action against those involved in the Easter Sunday attacks.

He said former IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, who were produced in court for being unable to prevent the attacks, were aquitted from all charges and asked it should be revealed who the real wrongdoers are? “It was the responsibility of the government to find out real wrongdoers and produce before the law.

However, the government has made some persons as state witnesses whereas their names were webbed in controversy for being negligent,” he said. Dissanayake said two factions namely, those who were unable to prevent the attacks and those who masterminded the attacks should be identified and produce in court. “The government has been unable to even identify who masterminded the attacks.

One of the priorities of a future NPP government is to punish the real perpetrators of the Easter Sunday attacks. We need to form a government for that purpose,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ajith Siriwardana)