Software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss

A Software Engineer of the Epic Lanka Technologies company has been arrested over the deletion of data from the database of the National Medicine Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

The arrest was made by the Criminal Investigations Department at around 11 am this morning (September 28).

Police said the individual was arrested under provisions of the Computer Crimes Act and Public Properties Act.

Sri Lanka Police said the Software Engineer of Epic Lanka Technologies was arrested after confirming that he had accessed the database and intentionally deleted the files.

The 34-year-old suspect will be produced in court on Wednesday (29).

The Chief Executive Officer of the company was previously arrested and granted bail.