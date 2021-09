Rice Mill owners have announced the new retail price for rice, following the government decision to lift control prices.

Businessman Dudley Sirisena addressing the media said the price revision will be as follows:

01 kg of Nadu Rice โ€“ Rs. 115/-

01 kg of Samba Rice โ€“ Rs. 140/-

01 kg of Keeri Samba โ€“ Rs. 165/-

He said the above prices are for rice that is of high quality.