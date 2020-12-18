Minister Dullas Alahapperuma says that solving people’s problems is not the responsibility of politicians.

The Minister states that the responsibility of politicians is to eliminate the causes of the people’s problems.

This was stated by Minister Alahapperuma at a ceremony held in Gampaha.

“Politicians are not there to solve problems. Solving problems is the job of officials. It is the responsibility of the politician to eliminate the causes of those problems. It is difficult to do that within traditional political practices” said Minister Dullas Alahapperuma.