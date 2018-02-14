Some SLFP Ministers to join UNP
Some Ministers belonging to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) are planning to team up with the United National Party(UNP) to form the new coalition government, while others are trying to align with the opposition.
The two parties are trying to part ways, in the aftermath of the electoral defeat at the local government polls. However, some SLFP ministers will throw their weight behind the UNP while the others will sit in the opposition as a separate group. They also have plans to rally behind other political forces in the opposition.
Some of them seek to join hands with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna which won the elections concluded last Saturday. However, the SLPP has laid down conditions for it.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)
Two more years left to earn and stach public money and enjoy perks and privileges. So why waste the opportunity?
My Guees is: Arjuna, Rajitha, SB …….
These are carrier politicians no self respect and no policies. They do it as a job to have a luxury life, They don’t care of the country or the people as long as they can fill there big stomachs. As soon as they find out they going to loose there job they shift the parties as they wish. Unbelievable. Shame. This women prime minister ( women in a man’s body) will accept any one who will keep him in power.
They should all listen to the wise politician with immense political acumen, Namal Rajapaksa, dissolve parliament and the Prezi to resign and go for fresh elections to give birth to a renewed Rajapaksa era.