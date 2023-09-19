South Korea pledges support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s economic recovery plan

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged his support for Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s economic recovery plan for Sri Lanka and praised his counterpart’s program aimed at alleviating the severe economic crisis in the country and commended his dedication.

Additionally, President Yoon has explored the potential for expanding the scope of job opportunities in South Korea for Sri Lankan youth in the future.

The South Korean leader lauded President Wickremesinghe’s efforts to address climate change issues based on the COP27 agenda and proposed that the two countries enter into a Bilateral Climate Change Agreement.

He further highlighted the need to expedite the conclusion of a Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement with a view to facilitating more South Korean investment bringing in new technology to Sri Lanka.

The official meeting between President Wickremesinghe and President Yoon took place on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the South Korean Permanent Resident Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The two leaders discussed the strengthening of diplomatic relations that began in 1978 and explored opportunities for further expansion.

President Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of expeditiously finalizing a trade agreement between the two nations.

Both leaders prioritized enhancing trade and investment relations between Sri Lanka and South Korea. Additionally, President Yoon expressed gratitude for the valuable contributions of Sri Lankan youths working in South Korea to the country’s economy.

Further, the South Korean president highlighted that Sri Lankan workers who have gained skills in South Korea will return to contribute to Sri Lanka’s economy positively. He also applauded the commitment of the Sri Lankan President to address climate change.

President Wickremesinghe emphasized Sri Lanka’s digitization efforts, while the South Korean leader noted that Sri Lanka can draw valuable lessons from South Korea’s remarkable achievements in digitization.

In a friendly gesture, President Yoon extended an invitation to President Ranil Wickremesinghe for an official visit to South Korea in the near future.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane and other senior officials from Sri Lanka and Korea participated in the meeting.

(President’s Media)