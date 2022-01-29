Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament tests positive for COVID-19

The Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Speaker says that he had tested positive for the virus following a Rapid Antigen Test carried out due to showing symptoms such as a fever.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that several employees at his official residence have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Sergeant-at-arms Narendra Fernando confirmed that there is a fresh cluster with Assistant Secretary General Kushani Rohanadeera testing positive a few days ago. He also confirmed that around six members of the staff attached to the catering department have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile SLPP MP Akila Ellawala and SJB MP Kumara Welgama tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday thus increasing the number of MPS to be infected with the disease during this month to 11.