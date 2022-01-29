Two killed in accident along Colombo Outer Circular Expressway

Two persons have died in an accident reported early this morning (January 29) along the Colombo Outer Circular Expressway, between the Kaduwela and Kadawatha exits.

Accident occurred when a lorry collided with another lorry which had broken down on the Colombo Outer Circular Expressway between Kaduwela and Kadawatha, the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile it is also reported that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had caught fire and was almost completely destroyed.