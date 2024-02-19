Special committee appointed to resolve health workers’ allowances issues

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2024 - 3:05 pm

A satisfactory resolution to the grievances has been reached after productive discussions between representatives of health sector trade unions and Health Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana today (February 19).

Ravi Kumudesh, convener of the Health Trade Union Alliance, confirmed that the discussions with the Health Minister led to a commitment to address their demands.

One of the key demands made by the unions is to grant an allowance for health workers similar to the Disturbance, Availability, and Transport (DAT) allowance previously granted to doctors.

For the time being, the unions have chosen to refrain from initiating any strike actions.

The representatives of the Health Trade Union Alliance have proposed the formation of a special committee comprising members from the alliance, with the Health Minister and Health Secretary leading the committee.

The minister, in agreement with this proposal, has established the committee, which is scheduled to convene tomorrow (February 20) at 3:00 PM to discuss next steps.