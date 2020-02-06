Feb 06 2020 February 6, 2020 February 6, 2020 2Comments by Administrator

As various protest marches continue to flow through Colombo disrupting traffic as they head toward the Presidential Secretariat,the authorities have set aside a patch of bare land opposite the Secretariat in Galle Face to accommodate such protestors.

Even as the special arrangement was being made, however, student demonstrators staged a sit-down protest on the Galle Road, Fort, yesterday, once more causing traffic jams.

