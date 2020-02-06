Special site for protest demos
Posted in Local News
As various protest marches continue to flow through Colombo disrupting traffic as they head toward the Presidential Secretariat,the authorities have set aside a patch of bare land opposite the Secretariat in Galle Face to accommodate such protestors.
Even as the special arrangement was being made, however, student demonstrators staged a sit-down protest on the Galle Road, Fort, yesterday, once more causing traffic jams.
Assigning a specific place will not be the full solution. But good initiative. Hats off.
Better identify the roads that they can use, or should not allow to do street protests until the assigned location.
Good idea. I am sure JVP gonna love this. Just imagine when city dwelling farmers of JVP worn ‘amude’ to protest a fertilizer hike. This is a good place with sea breeze and will be a major tourist attraction.