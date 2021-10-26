Sri Lanka agrees to re-test rejected Chinese Fertilizer – Shasheendra

Sri Lanka has agreed to re-test the rejected Chinese Organic Fertilizer by directing samples to an institution that can be accepted by both Sri Lanka and China, State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa said today (26).

“The Chinese have said that the tests carried out in Sri Lanka cannot be accepted because the laboratories are not accredited,” he said.

“We were not forced into this, but they only made a request. We made it clear that the shipment cannot reach Sri Lanka. They said we need to understand the quality of the fertilizer that is shipped by the Chinese company to 16 other countries,” he further added.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka and representatives from Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd. have made a request from the Agriculture Ministry to re-test the rejected Chinese Organic Fertilizer via a third party.