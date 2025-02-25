Sri Lanka Air Force extinguishes fire in Nallathanniya reserve

Posted by Editor on February 25, 2025 - 11:41 am

A fire that broke out in the Maskeliya Nallathanniya Valamale Upper Area Reserve in the Nuwara Eliya District yesterday (February 24) was successfully brought under control with the swift intervention of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

In response to an urgent request from the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), the SLAF deployed a Bell 412 helicopter from No. 04 Squadron, equipped with a Bambi bucket for aerial firefighting.

Acting on the directives of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), the aircraft was dispatched from the Ratmalana Air Force Base to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

Utilizing water from the nearby Maussakele Reservoir, the SLAF helicopter conducted multiple aerial firefighting operations, effectively suppressing the flames and preventing further spread.

Thanks to prompt coordination between the Ministry of Defence, DMC, and SLAF, a major disaster was successfully averted.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence reiterated its commitment to national emergency response efforts, assuring that all relevant departments, including the Tri-Forces, remain fully prepared to provide assistance in any crisis situation in the country.