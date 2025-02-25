Sri Lanka’s Budget second reading passes with 109-vote majority

Posted by Editor on February 25, 2025 - 6:39 pm

The second reading of Budget 2025 was approved by a majority of 109 votes in the Parliament of Sri Lanka this afternoon (February 25).

This is the inaugural budget of the Sri Lankan government led by the National People’s Power (NPP) party.

Accordingly, the budget received 155 votes in favor and 46 votes against. Opposition MP Selvam Adekaranathan also voted in favor, while 24 Members of Parliament abstained.

Thus, the Speaker informed the House that the second reading of the budget was passed with a majority of 109 votes.