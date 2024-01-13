Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter in UN Mission crash-lands in Central African Republic

A Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Mi-17 helicopter carrying personnel on a peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) has crash-landed due to bad weather conditions earlier on Friday (January 12).

The SLAF confirmed the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:30 AM local time on January 12, 2024, and that no military personnel aboard the aircraft were injured.

A full investigation has been initiated on the instructions of the Air Force Commander to determine the exact cause and extent of the damage.