Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter in UN Mission crash-lands in Central African Republic
Posted by Editor on January 13, 2024 - 12:38 pm
A Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Mi-17 helicopter carrying personnel on a peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) has crash-landed due to bad weather conditions earlier on Friday (January 12).
The SLAF confirmed the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:30 AM local time on January 12, 2024, and that no military personnel aboard the aircraft were injured.
A full investigation has been initiated on the instructions of the Air Force Commander to determine the exact cause and extent of the damage.
