Sri Lanka Air Force K-8 trainer jet crashes in Wariyapola

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2025 - 9:10 am

A Sri Lanka Air Force K-8 trainer jet has crashed in Wariyapola.

The jet, which took off from the China Bay Air Force Base in Trincomalee, lost radar contact and later crashed in the Wariyapola area this morning (March 21).

The Air Force stated that both the pilot and the co-pilot ejected safely before the crash.