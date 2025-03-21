Sri Lanka introduces family doctor system to strengthen primary healthcare

March 21, 2025 - 8:46 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health has decided to introduce the concept of a Family Doctor in the country.

Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, stated that the initiative aims to strengthen primary healthcare services and provide a more efficient service to the public.

Under this program, one doctor will be assigned to every three Grama Niladhari divisions, and a dedicated center will be established for this purpose.

The Deputy Minister further mentioned that the first phase of the program will be implemented in the Galle and Matale districts.

He also confirmed that funds for the initiative have been allocated in the current budget.