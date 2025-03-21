Sri Lanka’s 2025 Budget: Final vote takes place today

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2025 - 8:33 am

The vote on the third reading of Sri Lanka’s 2025 budget is scheduled to take place this afternoon (March 21).

The committee stage debate on the budget commenced on February 27 and has continued for 19 days until today (March 21).

Accordingly, the vote on the third reading of the budget for the 2025 financial year is set to be held today (March 21).