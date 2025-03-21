Six more surrender in Weligama W15 hotel shooting case

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2025 - 12:01 pm

Six suspects in connection with the shooting incident outside the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (March 21).

The incident resulted in the death of a police officer from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).

These suspects are facing charges related to the fatal shooting.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court had issued arrest warrants for eight individuals, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, in relation to this incident. However, due to an agreement reached in the Court of Appeal, the Attorney General instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to refrain from arresting the suspects, including the head of the CCD, until the completion of the preliminary investigations.

On March 17, 2025, the Court of Appeal dismissed IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon’s writ petition, which sought to prevent the execution of the arrest order issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Finally, IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, who had been evading arrest, surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court on March 19, 2025, 20 days after the arrest order had been issued. He is currently in remand custody until April 3, 2025, following his surrender.