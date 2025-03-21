Tilvin urges public to entrust Local Government to NPP

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2025 - 7:59 pm

Tilvin Silva, General Secretary of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), stated that power in local government institutions should be entrusted to the National People’s Power (NPP) in the upcoming local government elections.

Speaking at a media briefing today (March 21), he emphasized that if the central government and local government institutions operate separately, it could create opposition and lead to complications.

“If we are to rebuild and develop the country, local government institutions responsible for ground-level operations in resolving national issues must align with the central government. Therefore, it is crucial that the government retains control over these institutions.

The NPP government has been in power for about five months, during which we have implemented significant changes and allocated substantial funds. Local government institutions execute government decisions at the grassroots level. For a government to succeed, these institutions must work in coordination with it.

If the government is on one side and local government institutions are on the other, conflicts and opposition will arise, creating obstacles. This would also allow opponents to disrupt the government’s work. Therefore, we believe the logical approach is to continue what the government has started with public approval. The people demand the acceleration of these initiatives. To facilitate this, it is essential for the ruling party to hold power in local government institutions.

That is why we urge the public to ensure that all local government institutions come under the NPP’s control, allowing the government’s work to be effectively implemented at the grassroots level.”