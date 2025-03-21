Sri Lanka’s 2025 Budget passed with amendments, securing 114-vote majority

The Third Reading of the 2025 Budget was passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka with amendments by a majority of 114 votes this evening (March 21).

A total of 159 members voted in favor, while 45 MPs opposed the inaugural budget of the National People’s Power (NPP) government.

The vote on the Third Reading of the 2025 financial year budget took place at 7:45 PM following Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s speech.