Sri Lanka announces Maximum retail price for eggs by weight

An Extraordinary Gazette notification (2328/05) was issued yesterday (April 19) by the Sri Lanka’s Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) announcing the maximum retail price for eggs by weight, with effect from today (April 20).

Accordingly, the maximum retail price for a kilogram of white eggs is Rs. 880 while the maximum retail price for a kilogram of brown eggs is Rs. 920.

The Consumer Affairs Authority thereby orders that no Manufacturer, Producer, Supplier, Distributor or Trader shall sell, supply, expose or offer for sale, display for sale the above items, exceeding the Maximum Retail Price given.