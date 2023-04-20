Apr 20 2023 April 20, 2023 April 20, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka announces Maximum retail price for eggs by weight

Posted in

White and brown eggs in a carton

An Extraordinary Gazette notification (2328/05) was issued yesterday (April 19) by the Sri Lanka’s Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) announcing the maximum retail price for eggs by weight, with effect from today (April 20).

Accordingly, the maximum retail price for a kilogram of white eggs is Rs. 880 while the maximum retail price for a kilogram of brown eggs is Rs. 920.

The Consumer Affairs Authority thereby orders that no Manufacturer, Producer, Supplier, Distributor or Trader shall sell, supply, expose or offer for sale, display for sale the above items, exceeding the Maximum Retail Price given.

Gazette notification 2328-05

Share on FB
Whatsapp