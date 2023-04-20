Sri Lanka’s Highest Energy demand in recent times was recorded on April 19 – Minister

Sri Lanka’s highest energy demand in recent times was recorded yesterday (April 19), Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

According to the Minister, net generation of a total of 49.53 GWh was required for power generation yesterday (April 19).

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera added that actual demand recorded early this morning, forecasts an estimated energy demand exceeding 50 GWh for today.

He said therefore all Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) thermal plants, including the recently established Hambantota diesel-powered generators will be utilised for power generation.