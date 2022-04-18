Apr 18 2022 April 18, 2022 April 18, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka appoints 21 new State Ministers

Posted in

Sri Lanka government state logo

21 new State Ministers took oaths in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (April 18).

Meanwhile seventeen Cabinet Ministers had been appointed by the President this morning.

  1. Professor G. L. Peiris – State Minister of Defense
  2. Rohana Dissanayake – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
  3. Arundhika Fernando – State Minister of Plantations
  4. Lohan Ratwatte – State Minister of Urban Development
  5. Tharaka Balasuriya – State Minister of External Affairs
  6. Indika Anurudhdha – State Minister of Housing
  7. Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Water Supply
  8. Siripala Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli
  9. Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Irrigation
  10. Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine
  11. Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Industries
  12. D. V. Chanaka – State Minister of Tourism & Fisheries
  13. D. B. Herath – State Minister of Livestock
  14. Kader Masthan – State Minister of Rural Economic Crop Cultivation & Promotion
  15. Ashoka Priyantha – State Minister of Trade
  16. A. Aravind Kumar – State Minister of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure
  17. Geetha Kumarasinghe – State Minister of Culture & Performing Arts
  18. Gunapala Ratnasekera – State Minister of Cooperative Services, Business Development , and Consumer Protection
  19. Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – State Minister of Development of Minor Crops Plantation
  20. Dr. Gayashan Navananda – State Minister of Health
  21. Surendra Raghavan – State Minister of Education Services and Reforms
Share on FB