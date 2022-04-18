Sri Lanka appoints 21 new State Ministers

21 new State Ministers took oaths in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (April 18).

Meanwhile seventeen Cabinet Ministers had been appointed by the President this morning.

Professor G. L. Peiris – State Minister of Defense Rohana Dissanayake – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Arundhika Fernando – State Minister of Plantations Lohan Ratwatte – State Minister of Urban Development Tharaka Balasuriya – State Minister of External Affairs Indika Anurudhdha – State Minister of Housing Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Water Supply Siripala Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Irrigation Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Industries D. V. Chanaka – State Minister of Tourism & Fisheries D. B. Herath – State Minister of Livestock Kader Masthan – State Minister of Rural Economic Crop Cultivation & Promotion Ashoka Priyantha – State Minister of Trade A. Aravind Kumar – State Minister of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Geetha Kumarasinghe – State Minister of Culture & Performing Arts Gunapala Ratnasekera – State Minister of Cooperative Services, Business Development , and Consumer Protection Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – State Minister of Development of Minor Crops Plantation Dr. Gayashan Navananda – State Minister of Health Surendra Raghavan – State Minister of Education Services and Reforms