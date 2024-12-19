Sri Lanka approves import of 30,000 MT non-iodized salt to tackle shortage
Posted by Editor on December 19, 2024 - 12:22 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has granted approval for the import of up to 30,000 metric tons of non-iodized salt by the State Trading Corporation (STC) to address the ongoing salt shortage in the market.
Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, confirmed that the approval was granted to import the stocks before January 31, 2025 and distribute them to the local market through domestic salt producers.
