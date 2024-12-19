Arrest warrant issued for Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero

A warrant has been issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (December 19) for the arrest and production of Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, the Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization, who has been named as a defendant in a case filed on charges of insulting the Islamic religion.

This action was taken after Gnanasara Thero failed to appear in court during the hearing of the case.

The verdict in the case was scheduled to be delivered today (December 19). However, Gnanasara Thero did not appear in court during the proceedings.

The lawyer representing Gnanasara Thero informed the court that his client was unable to attend due to illness.

Considering these submissions, Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena postponed the delivery of the verdict to January 9, 2025 and ordered the arrest and production of Gnanasara Thero before the court.